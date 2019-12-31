Media must introspect on plummeting values: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the media fraternity to introspect on degeneration of values in the media and to come up with suggestions to regain them.

Inaugurating the Loka Kerala Madhyama Sabha here on Monday in connection with the second edition of the three-day Loka Kerala Sabha commencing here on January 1, the Chief Minister said journalism, which was once considered public service, had become a mega business now.

With the world getting narrowed down and science and technology coming to play a major role in media, it is high time a new international news order is brought forth to arrest the diversion of development agenda.

Although the Kerala model of development has been lauded worldwide, the State had failed to gauge the pace of the development. The Loka Kerala Sabha is a platform for Non Resident Keralites (NRKs) to share their views.

Chairman of Kerala Media Academy R.S. Babu presided. The Chief Minister felicitated mediapersons, including the Deputy Picture Editor, The Hindu, Shaju John, at the function.