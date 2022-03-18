MCH to improve service at emergency wing

Those reaching casualty with acute emergencies will be managed without delay

The triaging system in the emergency wing of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, will be revamped so that those reaching the casualty with acute emergencies, including chest pain/heart attack or stroke, can be identified fast and managed efficiently without delay, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister Veena George said.

The triaging system in MCH’s emergency wing is being re-oriented according to the recommendations of an expert committee, which had been set up to review the functioning of MCH and to come up with suggestions on how patient care services should be prioritised to minimise loss of lives, the statement said.

Chest pain clinic

A chest pain clinic will start functioning at the MCH soon to provide immediate and exclusive care to persons being rushed in with chest pain or cardiac emergencies. These persons, soon after the initial evaluation, will be shifted to the Department of Cardiology for further investigations and emergency procedures, including angiography/angioplasty, as is required

Accident emergencies

Accident emergencies will be managed so that serious cases will be colour-coded red and managed on priority. The General Surgery department will take the lead in organising emergency surgery if required.

The service of senior doctors have been ensured round the clock in the emergency wing.