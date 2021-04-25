MCH directed to free up 1,400 beds by April 30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 April 2021 01:07 IST

Told to ensure a minimum of 250 ICU beds, 100 ventilators

With the district reporting more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases daily, the district administration has directed the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, to urgently free up beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

In an April 23 order, District Collector Navjot Khosa directed the Superintendent, MCH, to immediately free up non-COVID beds occupied by patients who do not require emergency care so that 700 beds are available by Sunday and 1,400 beds by April 30.

Scale down

The MCH has been asked to scale down all non-emergency surgeries and procedures and postpone elective surgeries in non life-threatening cases.

Underscoring the need for sufficient ICUs and ventilators, the district administration has asked the hospital to immediately ensure a minimum of 250 ICU beds and 100 ventilators for COVID-19 management.

COVID-19 patients who are in a stable condition and not requiring critical care will be referred to COVID-19 first and second line treatment centres (FLTC/SLTCs) subject to the clinical decision of the doctor/institutional medical board.

Non-COVID-19 patients who are stable will be referred to government hospitals and private hospitals empanelled under the Kerala Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP).

The District Medical Officer has been directed to instruct peripheral institutions and nodal officers of FLTCs/SLTCs to refer only critical patients to MCH.

In the order, the District Collector noted that the active cases can go up to 25,000-30,000 within a week as per the current projections. It now stands at 10,825. The test positivity rate had shot up from 5% to 15.4% in 14 days.

''When the above scenario takes place, we will have to admit approximately 4,000 patients in COVID hospitals. Approximately 1,500 will be Category C patients. More than 500 ICU beds and 150-200 ventilators will be required. As of now, only 442 beds including 110 ICU beds and 65 ventilators have been made available by MCH, Thiruvananthapuram,” the order noted.

KGMCTA plea

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA), Thiruvananthapuram unit, has urged the government to ensure that only critically ill COVID-19 patients are admitted for treatment in the MCH.

The KGMCTA in a set of recommendations submitted to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister has urged the government to equip the MCH with additional oxygen supplies and ventilators. Minor diseases should be treated online or through smaller hospitals.

Medical college doctors who are needed for tertiary-level care should not be deployed in secondary and primary care centres, the KGMCTA said. The KGMCTA has also urged the government to open a COVID war room at the MCH.