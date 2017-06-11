Mayor seeks public’s help to fight dengue

A meeting will be held to review waste management and fever control activities in the city on Tuesday. Mayor V.K. Prasanth has appealed to residents’ associations and authorities of educational institutions to pay special attention to disease prevention activities, clean surroundings, and vector source-reduction activities in their areas.

Fever prevention and control activities under the city Corporation and the Health Department were apace, he said. As many as 130 loads of waste had been removed from various parts of the city. A round-the-clock monitoring mechanism to prevent garbage from being dumped again in such areas and to identify those who dump garbage and take legal action against them was in place. House visits and awareness creation activities were under way. He said that teachers and parent-teacher associations in schools should ensure clean surroundings in schools. Equipment and medicines needed for such activities can be had from the Corporation’s health wing, he said.

The Mayor called for continuous support of residents’ associations to implement dengue prevention activities. He urged them to identify those who dumped garbage in public places and pass on the information to the city Corporation. Owners of houses that are closed and of plots that are vacant should be informed so that steps to check proliferation of mosquitoes can be taken.