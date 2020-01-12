Maths festivals for students next week

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, will organise Ganithotsavam camps next week to make students more interested in Mathematics.

Organised in association with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council, the camps are aimed at enhancing students’ interest in Mathematics, equipping them to use Mathematics to solve problems of daily life, understanding Mathematics as it occurs in daily life and in music, painting, and other arts and exploring its possibilities, thereby boosting students’ confidence in the subject.

From Jan. 17 to 19

The camps will be held from January 17 to 19. These will be held in one centre in panchayats, two in municipalities, and three in corporation areas, thus taking the total number of centres to over 1,500.

Classes 6, 7, and 8

People’s representatives, teachers, social, political, and educational activists, arts forums, libraries, women’s collectives, school PTA and management committees, and former students will be involved in the conduct of the camps, being held as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

At least 100 children, studying in classes 6, 7, and 8, will take part in each centre. Teachers’ training as part of Ganithotsavam has been completed. Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath will inaugurate Ganithotsavam on January 17.