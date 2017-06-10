Master plan for Panchakarma hospital

A meeting called by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has decided to draw up a master plan for developing the Panchakarma Ayurveda hospital at Poojappura as a national-level Ayurveda institute.

The meeting decided to formulate an action plan to complete the ₹6-crore development activities of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Ayurveda hospital in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the work on the new lift, geriatric ward, animal house, pond renovation, and the new women’s hostel.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, officials of the hospital and PWD were present at the meeting.