Massive irregularities in Kerala’s Education dept. arms

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) unearthed irregularities in the functioning of the District Project Offices (DPO) and Block Resource Centres (BRC) functioning under the Education Department in surprise checks conducted on Monday.

The State-wide raids were conducted based on information received by Vigilance Director Anil Kant regarding corruption in the spending of funds for school building maintenance, grants for differently abled students, among others.

The Vigilance team found that building numbers were allocated without payment of one-time tax in the Kazhakuttam zonal office of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, thus causing financial loss to the government.

At the Nedumangad DPO, the records showed that 121 spectacles were distributed to students in the 2018-19 financial year, but in the BRC records, it was recorded that spectacles were given only to two students.

In the BRCs of Kollam district, there was only one project engineer to oversee the civil works, leading to a fall in the quality of constructions.

Block project officers and teachers were absent from duty. In Kollam Corporation too, building numbers were allocated without payment of one-time tax.