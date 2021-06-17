‘Mascot’ readies a rooftop with a view

New restaurant of KTDC hotel will be inaugurated this month-end

Mascot Hotel, the flagship property of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), is renovating its high-end rooftop restaurant so as to offer customers a grand view of the city.

One can take in the changing urban landscape, complete with high-rises amid the green cover, at the restaurant housed atop the Tower Block. It can accommodate 90 diners at a time. The view extends from the adjacent Legislative Assembly complex to Mukkunimala in the east, spanning around 10 km.

Initially, the restaurant will offer breakfast to guests staying in the hotel, and later to walk-in diners. A separate kitchen will be set up for the restaurant on the seventh floor, away from the main kitchen. The authorities promise a different menu. Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas wll inaugurate the restaurant, yet to be named, later this month.

Originally set up an accommodation unit for the officers of the British Army during the First World War, Mascot Hotel has a colourful history and has now emerged as a premium brand in Kerala’s hospitality sector.

The hotel, which now enjoys five-star status, has hosted top national leaders, diplomats, foreign dignitaries, writers, and captains of industry.