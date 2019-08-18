Many LIFE beneficiaries yet to sign agreement

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) project in the city Corporation are yet to respond to the civic body’s call to sign the agreement.

With the deadline set for this month, the officials in the housing section have been trying all methods to get in touch with the beneficiaries who had earlier signed up with the scheme, but failed to respond after that.

Untraceable

According to an official handling the housing scheme files at the city Corporation, some have remained untraceable when they tried to get through to them.

“We could not reach a few of them, when we tried contacting their phone numbers. Some others said they did not want the house. One of the reasons cited was the dispute within the families over the ownership of the land in which the house is proposed to be built. Some others have not got the building permit due to existing norms like CRZ or due to violations,” says the official.

Individual letters

The civic body has sent out individual letters to all the beneficiaries from the first phase onwards who have not yet signed the agreement. In the past too, the officials had taken similar actions, yet not everyone responded. Now, the list of these beneficiaries have been given to the councillors in the particular area too, asking them to trace the beneficiaries.

“We will get a final number of those yet to sign the agreement only after the councillors submit their list. If these beneficiaries fail to sign the agreement by this month, they will be removed from the list through a council decision,” says the official.

The PMAY-LIFE project in the Corporation is now in its sixth phase now, with a total of 9,027 beneficiaries till date. Since the work on the sixth Detailed Project Report (DPR) has begun only now, only beneficiaries till the fifth phase have been given a deadline to sign the agreement.