Many injured in KSU-police clash

A demonstration taken out by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists to the Assembly on Tuesday turned violent, leaving many police officers and activists injured.

The rally was organised in protest against the fee hike in postgraduate medical fee. As the protesters attempted to topple the barricades erected near the Assembly premises, the police used water cannon and tear gas on them.

However, the agitators started throwing stones at the police personnel, leaving the latter with no option but lathicharging the activists.

Stir at hospital

In the ensuing clash, around five police personnel, including Assistant Commissioner (Cantonment) K.E. Baiju, and nearly a dozen activists, including KSU State president K.M. Abhijith and vice president V.P. Rashid, were injured.

Later, some of the injured protesters were allegedly denied treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here. Senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Shashi Tharoor, MP, staged a sit-in at the hospital in protest against the alleged apathy of the hospital authorities. However, the issue was soon resolved with the activists being admitted and provided treatment.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged use of excessive force by the police on the protesters who were ‘undertaking an agitation in a democratic manner.’ Many suffered serious head injuries in the clash that was allegedly orchestrated as part of a planned script.