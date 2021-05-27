Many houses damaged, families relocated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 May 2021 19:12 IST

Eight relief camps opened in capital district

More houses were damaged in the district in the heavy rainfall and wind, forcing the administration to relocate several families to safe locations.

Six houses were destroyed and 113 damaged in the past two days, the district administration said on Thursday. In all, 201 people from 60 families have been relocated to safe locations. Eight relief camps have been newly opened in the district.

Twenty-seven families were relocated to two camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk, where one house was destroyed and 24 damaged. Sixteen families were moved to three camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk where 12 houses were damaged.

Thirty-eight houses have been damaged in Neyyattinkara taluk where 15 families have been shifted to a relief camp. Three houses were destroyed and 27 damaged in Kattakada taluk. Two families have been shifted to camps. Two houses were destroyed and 21 damaged in Nedumangad taluk, while Varkala taluk reported damage to 11 houses.

Water supply disruption

The pump houses of several small water supply schemes of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in the district have been flooded in the heavy rainfall, causing supply disruption, the KWA said. The waterlogged schemes include the 1.5 mld Manickal scheme and the 1.5 mld Veeranakavu scheme under the Aruvikkara division; the 2 mld Aryancode scheme under the Neyyattinkara division; and the 1 mld Pulimath scheme and the 3 mld Nellanad scheme under the Attingal division.

KWA officials estimate that it would take a day for the water to drain out, after which the supply can be restored. A 110 mm PVC water supply pipe in Anchuthengu and a 300 mm DI pipe at Shanghumughom which ruptured in the rain havoc have been repaired, KWA said.