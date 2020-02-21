Veteran scribe M.S. Mani practised value-based journalism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the M.S.Mani commemorative meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram

21 February 2020 00:47 IST

The Chief Minister was addressing a function in memory of the veteran scribe

M.S. Mani continued his journalism without becoming anxious about setbacks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was addressing a function in memory of veteran journalist M.S. Mani at Press Club here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai was exiled from the erstwhile Travancore before Independence. However, not many know that M.S. Mani had to face raids in an independent India, suffer a house arrest like condition in his newspaper office, or quit his post as editor in the name of writing a report, he said.

Investigative journalism

M.S. Mani was the one who kicked off investigative journalism that was still unheard of in Malayalam media. He published a near flawless report ‘Kattukallanmaar’ that created a stir in the corridors of power.

But it led to a response that created problems for the management of Kerala Kaumudi.

M.S. Mani not only ran a newspaper but also practised value-based journalism. He stayed steadfast to his values even when he became the owner, Mr. Vijayan said.

As an editor, he gave ample freedom to the new generation. His contributions were not limited to Kerala Kaumudi, they benefited Malayalam journalism in toto, the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran was present.