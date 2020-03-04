Managing waste of all kinds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 March 2020 00:46 IST

Non-biodegradable waste to be used as alternative fuel in cement factories

With Clean Kerala Company Ltd. arriving at an understanding recently with cement manufacturers for the handing over of non-recyclable, non-biodegradable waste to be used as alternative fuel in these factories, the city Corporation hopes to address almost all kinds of waste being generated in the city. The Clean Kerala Company had last month signed an agreement with Coimbatore-based ACC Ltd. for collection of non-recyclable plastic waste from all the local bodies in the State.

The city Corporation currently has arrangements for regular collection of recyclable waste at various collection points, from where it is sent to different agencies involved in recycling.

“But, as of now, we do not have an arrangement for collecting old polystyrene foam beds, thermocol, low-value plastics, tetrapacks, and similar materials. All of these materials can be used as alternative fuel in cement factories. The Corporation had two years ago held talks with some cement manufacturers, but we could not arrive at an understanding then. The company had collected segregated waste samples from here and tested in its laboratory, but it did not progress beyond that. Now, once we get a communication from the Clean Kerala Company, we can start collecting these materials too at the material collection facilities,” said a Corporation health official.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines issued in 2017, cement factories are permitted to use such materials as fuel in furnaces. Co-processing of plastic waste as alternative fuel and raw material in cement kilns is considered to be a more environment-friendly and sustainable method for waste disposal, as compared to landfilling and incineration, as emissions are less. The high temperature inside the kilns permits such waste materials to be burned without harmful emissions.

Emission-monitoring

The cement plants are supposed to have a continuous emission-monitoring system to ensure that they are within the permissible limits. The performance evaluation of co-processing of plastic waste was carried out in ACC Ltd.’s plant in Madhya Pradesh. The CPCB in its report found it to be a successful method in waste processing.

In the initial phase, the Clean Kerala Company will be providing 2,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable, non-biodegradable waste, collected from local bodies across the State. A few local bodies in the State have already made arrangements on their own with cement manufacturers.

“Once this is done, the only waste that remains to be addressed are napkins and diapers, for which we are planning to set up incinerators this year itself,” said the health official.