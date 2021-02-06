Man living on ventilator support gets aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 February 2021 00:18 IST

Parassala native, afflicted with a rare disorder, has spent 13 years on ventilator

A Parassala man with a rare disorder, who has been surviving on ventilator support for 13 years, has been offered assistance to meet the huge expenses involved in his health care.

District Collector Navjot Khosa visited the patient, Lijo, and his family members at their rented house on Friday and promised all help. Lijo was issued a ration card (AAY category). Steps have been taken to provide free electricity as the round-the-clock operation of the ventilator results in hefty power bills. Lijo has also been promised a house under the LIFE Mission scheme, the district administration said in a statement.

Lijo, who is paralysed from the neck down, is afflicted with a condition called acute encephalomyelitis with neuropathy and cannot survive without ventilator support. He is the youngest of five children of Chellayan and Mercy. After the parents died, Lijo is being looked after by his brother Vipin.

Doctor intervenes

It was Sanjeev V. Thomas, senior professor, department of neurology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), who helped Lijo fight the extremely grave health condition.

Nonetheless, the huge monthly expenses incurred in helping him stay alive is much more than his family can bear. The District Collector had intervened after Dr. Sanjeev informed her of Lijo’s plight, the district administration said.

Lijo was admitted to SCTIMST in 2007 after he was paralysed neck-down. At the time, he was preparing to begin his engineering studies. Lijo has been living in a rented house since 2012.