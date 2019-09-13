Man killed in hotel room

One man was killed, allegedly by a friend, during a liquor party at a hotel room near Thampanoor on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sreenivasan Nair, 39, of Thamalam, near Poojappura. The incident occurred at a hotel on SS Kovil Road. Three of Sreenivasan’s friends had been taken into custody and were being questioned in connection with the incident, the Thampanoor police said.

Friends joined

Sreenivasan took the room around 7.30 a.m., apparently to celebrate Onam with his friends. Four of them joined him, after which they began to consume liquor.

An argument that broke out during the get-together is suspected to have snowballed into a scuffle that resulted in one of them purportedly stabbing Sreenivasan using a broken beer bottle, Circle Inspector Ajayakumar said. Interrogation was on, he said. The police reached the spot around 3.50 p.m. Forensic experts collected evidence from the crime scene. The police are on the lookout for the fourth person who was in the room. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital after inquest.