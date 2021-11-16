Man held in 22-year-old burglary case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 November 2021 14:13 IST

He stole 45 sovereigns of gold, ₹2,000 from house, say police

The Crime Branch on Monday cracked a two-decade-old burglary case by arresting a habitual offender who had decamped with gold ornaments and cash from a house in Sasthamangalam.

A team led by Inspector Biju Kumar apprehended Kalakumar, 59, of Charuvilakom in Kowdiar in connection with a burglary in the house in 1999. The accused had stolen 45 sovereigns of gold and ₹2,000 from the house. The Museum police had registered a case following the incident, but the culprit remained elusive.

Advertising

Advertising