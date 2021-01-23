Man held for planting bomb under car

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 January 2021 05:57 IST

Country-made bombs seized

The Thumba police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly planting a country-made bomb that went off beneath a parked car.

Vinod, 30, of Attinkuzhy near Thumba was apprehended in connection with the crime. The accused allegedly planted the bomb under the car that was parked near the railway quarters in Attinkuzhy on January 10. He went into hiding later, but the police identified him from the visuals recorded by CCTV cameras in the area.

The police recovered a cache of country-made bombs that the accused had allegedly stored in his house. He was taken into custody on the basis of a tip-off received by the Kazhakuttam Assistant Commissioner. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

