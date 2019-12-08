Thiruvananthapuram

Man held for molestation bid

Jharkhand native was a waiter in a hotel at Palayam

The Cantonment police arrested a Jharkhand native on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman in a restaurant in Palayam.

The accused Ram Chander Turi, 25, was apprehended for the alleged crime that took place in the eatery where he has been working as a waiter.

To washroom

The incident occurred by around 10 a.m. when the accused purportedly made a sexual advance at the complainant when she was headed to the washroom.

While the accused had fled from the restaurant after the victim cried for help, he was caught by non-uniformed police officers after he came to his room near the Bakery junction, apparently to pack his belongings, the police said.

