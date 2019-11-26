Man held for attempt to murder teenage son

The Kadinamkulam police on Monday arrested a 53-year-old man on the charge of attempting to murder his teenage son.

The police identified the accused as Terrence of Channankara.

He has been apprehended in connection with an incident that took place late Sunday. According to the police, the accused allegedly assaulted his wife under the influence of alcohol.

As their 14-year old son attempted to shield his mother, the accused turned his ire on him and began to manhandle him.

In a fit of rage, he purportedly hacked the youngster using a knife, the police said.

The police rushed the victim, who was found lying in a pool of blood, and his mother to a private hospital, from where they were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Terrence was soon nabbed by the police, despite attempts to flee from the area.