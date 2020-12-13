Man held for attack, rape attempt

The Vizhinjam police have arrested a 53-year old man for allegedly attacking a woman and attempting to rape her.

The accused was identified as Sajikumar of Payattuvila in Kottukal.

He has been accused of manhandling the victim and attempting to sexually harass her after barging into her house in the same locality.

The accused apparently wanted to wreak vengeance on the victim for having complained against him earlier for abusing her under the influence of alcohol. Despite his efforts to abscond, the police apprehended him and later produced him at a local court where he was remanded to judicial custody.