Man held for assaulting wife

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 December 2020 08:24 IST

The Vattiyurkavu police on Sunday arrested a 41-year old man for allegedly assaulting his wife and setting their house ablaze in a fit of rage few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Binto of Nettayam in Kachani. The accused, a chronic alcoholic, has been accused of attacking his wife after she ordered him to abstain from consuming liquor and creating a ruckus in their house. After setting the house on fire, he fled from the area. The woman with the help of her neighbours and the fire force managed to douse the fire, but not before their certificates and other valuables were destroyed.

