Man held for abusing minor daughter

A 42-year-old man from Neyyattinkara was arrested on Friday under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abusing his 11-year-old daughter. The police identified the accused as Vinod.

The incident came to light after the girl informed the school authorities, who wrote to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare here which runs the Thanal toll-free helpline 1517 for helping children in distress. The child’s aunt too called the Thanal helpline.

The girl, her mother, and grandmother were called for counselling during which the girl revealed that she had been abused by her father.

She also said a friend of her father had touched her inappropriately.

Report handed over

The report of the child welfare council counsellor was handed over to the office of the SP and the District Child Welfare Committee, and on its basis Vinod was arrested. The police said the girl or Vinod could not identify the friend referred to by her.

Besides POCSO, cases had been registered against Vinod under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Indian Penal Code, Senthil Kumar, SI, said.