Man attempts to murder wife, held

The police here on Wednesday launched a probe into an incident in which a 35-year-old man attempted to slit the throat of his wife on a public road in broad daylight.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. when the woman, identified as Sini, 35, was walking along the road near Kadamanchira, near Changanassery.

The woman, who works as a helper at an Anganwadi, was on her way to the workplace when the accused, identified as Prasobh, approached her and tried to cut her throat using a blade.

The woman, who sustained a deep cut on her neck, fell on the road even as the accused fled the scene.

The onlookers rushed the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, to a nearby hospital.

The woman, who under went an emergency surgery, is out of danger.

Marital discord

Preliminary investigations attributed the incident to marital discord.

“The accused and his wife are having some issues between them and the woman and her two children are currently staying with her relatives. The accused had picked up an argument with the woman at her workplace on an earlier occasion,” the police said.

A case of attempt to murder has been booked against the accused, who was taken into custody by the police later in the day.