Man arrested for throwing rock at well-digger

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 September 2021 01:06 IST

Victim was digging well at the house of the accused

The Parassala police arrested one person for allegedly attempting to murder a well-digger by hurling a large rock on him near Dhanuvachapuram on Thursday.

The accused, Binu, 51, of Dhanuvachapuram Park Junction, allegedly threw the heavy rock on Shine Kumar, alias Sabu, 43, of Udiyankulangara while Shine was digging a well at Binu’s house.

While both have been friends for long and used to often work together, their relationship turned sour lately following an argument over the well being dug at Binu’s house. An altercation had occurred on Wednesday over Shine’s demand for wages for the work, eyewitnesses told the police. The animosity is suspected to have spurred the attack on Thursday.

The rock, which weighed well over 10kg, fell on Shine’s shoulder. A co-worker Bhuvachandran was also in the well at the time of the incident. After being rescued by a Fire and Rescue Services team dispatched from Parassala, Shine was hospitalised at the Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital.

Binu, who fled the scene after the incident, was soon caught by the Parassala police. He has been booked on attempt-to-murder charge.