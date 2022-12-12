Man arrested for snatching handbag from pedestrian

December 12, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of stealing a handbag from a pedestrian at Poojappura last Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sudhir Khan, a resident of Kunjalumoodu, Karamana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been accused of snatching the bag from a woman who was walking along Netaji Road. The bag contained money and a mobile phone. Sudhir Khan, who was on a motorcycle, had sped away, but was later tracked down by the police. The mobile phone was recovered from him, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US