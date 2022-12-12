Man arrested for snatching handbag from pedestrian

December 12, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of stealing a handbag from a pedestrian at Poojappura last Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sudhir Khan, a resident of Kunjalumoodu, Karamana.

He has been accused of snatching the bag from a woman who was walking along Netaji Road. The bag contained money and a mobile phone. Sudhir Khan, who was on a motorcycle, had sped away, but was later tracked down by the police. The mobile phone was recovered from him, the police said.