Maldives Consul General visits KU
As part of strengthening academic cooperation
Aminath Abdulla Didi, Consul General of the Maldives in Thiruvananthapuram, visited the University of Kerala on Saturday as part of strengthening academic cooperation.
During her discussion with Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, the diplomat requested steps to enhance opportunities for Maldivian students to enrol for courses in the university’s teaching departments and affiliated colleges.
She also proposed research collaborations in various disciplines, including international relations and maritime tourism.
