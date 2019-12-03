Malayali diaspora build houses for flood-affected

The Malayali diaspora in Gujarat have come forward to lent a helping hand to flood-affected families of the State.

The Federation of Gujarat Malayalee Association (FEGMA) handed over the keys of houses that were constructed to rehabilitate three flood-affected families here on Monday.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded the efforts being made by non-resident Keralites to alleviate the woes of those who struggled in their native place. He stressed the need for all Keralites who have settled abroad to play active roles in rebuilding the State.

Govt. criticised

O. Rajagopal, MLA, lamented the relatively weak support that was shown by voluntary organisations in the State towards the post-flood efforts. He criticised the government for purportedly failing to ensure accountability in the utilisation of funds.

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran lashed out at the government machinery which, he claimed, has failed to ensure timely delivery of assistance for those who were affected by the floods.

The FEGMA, an umbrella organisation of 33 associations in Gujarat, had earlier contributed ₹2.87 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the forum’s president K.G. Harikrishnan said.

Cultural activist Soorya Krishnamoorthy and Malayalam Mission director Suja Susan George also spoke on the occasion.