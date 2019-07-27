Malayalam film Chola selected for Venice festival

Chola directed by filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been selected for this year’s edition of the Venice Film Festival.

The film has been chosen as part of the ‘Orizzonti’ (Horizons) competition category, which runs parallel to the main competition. This special competitive section at the festival, dedicated to new currents in world cinema, was launched in 2004.

Chola, which will have its world premiere at Venice, had also won big at the Kerala State Film Awards this year, bagging four awards, including the ones for the best male and female actors, and one for sound designing.

The director also won a special jury award for direction.

Sanal says that it is a road movie like his previous film S Durga, which is woven around a trip to the city by two teenagers.

“It is a look into people’s mindset, how they react differently in peculiar situations, at times against all our expectations. The film studies such situations and our judgements during those times,” says Sanal.

It is also the first time that Sanal has worked with mainstream stars as his three films till now had lesser known actors.

Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George are the lead characters in Chola, which is titled as Shadow of Water in English.

Festival circuit

This is not Sanal’s first tryst with the big festivals. His S Durga had become the first Indian film to win the Hivos Tiger award at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017. The film also won a host of other awards, including the Young Jury award, in the 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, special mention from the Official Jury in the 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, Golden Apricot award at the international feature competition category in the Yerevan International Film Festival 2017, and the best international feature narrative award in the Guanajuato International Film Festival, Mexico.

That film also plunged him into a long-winded controversy with Hindutva groups targeting it for the title. The Central Board of Film Certification too denied it certification or censor exemption, preventing its screening at major film festivals in India. It reached the theatres many months after its premiere at a private screening, following a protracted court battle.

Sanal, who debuted with Oralpokkam, came into the limelight with his second film Ozhivudivasathe Kali, which raised important questions about caste oppression in the background of a drinking game by a group of men.