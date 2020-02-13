Making cloth bags to keep the city free of plastic menace

Marykutty Jose, president of the Karunya Kudumbashree unit in Kalliyur panchayat, is looking forward to the opening a building in the Santhivila market where the panchayat has given her a room. This is where Marykutty hopes that her team of seven can focus on making paper and cloth bags. She is also excited about an offer by Suresh Gopi, MP, for five sewing machines for her unit.

Marykutty’s is one of the several cloth and paper bag units functioning under the umbrella of the Kudumbashree in the district.

Kudumbashree is partnering in the fight against plastic in association with other government agencies. After the ban on single-use plastic came into effect on January 1, the cloth bag production per day has nearly doubled while the paper bag production has more than doubled. There are 78 cloth bag and 38 paper bag units in the district under Kudumbashree. The cloth bag sales have increased from ₹49,300 a month to ₹1.25 lakh a month, while paper bags sales have risen from ₹27,950 a month to ₹59,670.

14 years ago

Marykutty started her unit 14 years ago manufacturing paper bags, and then paper boxes. It was not very long ago that she started manufacturing cloth bags after bagging a quotation to use the leftover cloth from a Hantex showroom.

The seven people in her unit are able to stitch nearly 150 bags a day. Enough is made that they can even accept bulk orders such as one from the Tourism Department. They also print the bags, if needed.

Since the ban on plastic carry bags, the orders have been going up. Even vegetable vendors have approached the unit for cloth bags. The downside, Marykutty says, is that they want to bags for as low as ₹8. With the increase in price of cloth, the unit needs to sell the bags for at least ₹10 for it to remain viable.

Since they have set up a shop with the Kudumbashree board, orders have increased, but that alone is not enough to pay the shop rent and meet their own expenses. The subsidy they received has been spent in setting up shop. While some of the members supplement their income through MGNREGS work, one person sells readymade garments and in the process manages to sell a few bags too.

600 bags a day

Another unit with 12 members has six power machines and produces around 600 bags a day, besides products such as paper bags and file bags. They sell bags in different price ranges and quality, and the finished product is taken away by consumer products delivery vans for sale. The power machines were bought with a loan of ₹1 lakh.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju said they had given ₹2 lakh to 20 units in various panchayats as part of women entrepreneurship scheme, but perhaps optimal use of the funds was perhaps lacking. Training too had been given to the units to keep the venture afloat, most recently to 35 people in Cherunniyoor panchayat. A closer look at the operations of the units will be done, he said.