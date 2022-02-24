Maker Village awards for hardware start-ups presented
Zoid Labs best start-up, Chinmaya Naik wins best student idea award
The Maker Village, the country’s largest electronic hardware incubator functioning under Digital University Kerala, presented the TMA Maker Village Start-up Awards in Kochi on Thursday.
Zoid Labs India Pvt. Ltd. was adjudged the best hardware start-up, while Chinmaya Naik won the best student idea award. The award, which has been instituted in association with the Thrissur Management Association (TMA), honours the best hardware start-up in solving social, environment or business problems, according to an official release.
Arjun Varma, cofounder, Alcodex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., delivered the keynote address. IIITM-K chairman Madhavan Nambiar, Professor-in-charge of Maker Village A.P. James, and TMA president Vinod Manjila spoke.
