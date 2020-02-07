Make police aware of women’s right: SWC

There is need to create awareness among police personnel on women’s rights and pro-women sensibility, Kerala State Women’s Commission (SWC) chairperson M.C. Josephine has said.

She was speaking after a mega adalat conducted by the commission here on Thursday.

Mr. Josephine rued that there were police personnel who did not even issue a receipt when women reached a police station for filing complaints. Police stations were yet to become women-friendly, she said.

Police officials in the capital district appeared before the commission on a complaint in connection with a Sub Inspector at a police station arresting a large group of women and children and taking them to the station.

Harassment

Ms. Josephine said that on a complaint of mental and labour harassment filed by teachers of a school in the city against the Principal, the commission had found that the Principal had not behaved well.

Though the school chairman had been summoned, he did not appear. before the commiission.

Instead a letter of the Principal had been handed over to the commission, she said.

The commission took a serious view of the matter, she said.

200 cases

As many as 200 cases were considered at the adalat. Of them 24 were settled, while one was sent for counselling.

Reports were sought in two cases, while the remaining 173 were postponed to the next adalat.

Commission members M.S. Thara, E.M. Radha, and Shahida Kamal and director V.U. Kuriakose led the adalat.