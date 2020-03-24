Make COVID-19 testing more widespread, demands IMA

The Indian Medical Association has demanded that the government take steps to make COVID-19 testing more widespread and that testing facility be made available to healthcare workers and anyone who might be symptomatic.

State president of IMA Abraham Verghese said here on Monday that a police aid-post be set up at all hospitals in the State and that all hospitals be declared as protected zones.

He promised the full cooperation of the private sector in providing medical care to COVID-19 patients, in case the State is up against a situation wherein community transmission occurs and the number of patients go up. The IMA has also been in favour of a State lockdown.

The private sector has at present 56,962 beds in the State, of which, 5,000 isolation beds and 200 ICU beds have already been set aside for COVID-19 care. The IMA was also ready to identify unused hospital buildings that could be turned into quarantine facilities, Dr. Verghese added. The IMA also appealed to the government to ensure that adequate personal protection equipment were stockpiled to protect healthcare workers.

‘Regulate patients’

The IMA is advising all its doctor members to regulate the number of patients coming to out-patient clinics in hospitals and home clinics so that only those who essentially need medical treatment are attended to. All elective surgeries should be postponed, Dr. Verghese said.

Doctors have been asked to regulate their OP numbers in such a way that the OP is not crowded and patients do not have to wait for a long time. People should not unnecessarily visit hospitals. And it is preferable that those below 18 years of age or above 65 years do not accompany patients to hospitals. The IMA has also advised hospitals to arrange beds in ICUs and emergency care strictly as per the spacing norms prescribed. The hospital management should in consultation with the employees re-arrange the staff working hours.

In order to help doctors who are stopping private practice, the IMA has also decided to make arrangements for consultation online or through WhatsApp.