Thiruvananthapuram

Major drug haul in Thiruvananthapuram

Over 120 kg of ganja was seized by the Thiruvananthapuram City police in the State capital during two separate operations conducted early Sunday.

A 59-year old from Tamil Nadu, identified as Muhammed M. of Madukkarai in Coimbatore, was caught by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) in Pettah with alleged possession of 110kg of ganja.

The accused, who claims to have smuggled the consignment in a vegetable-laden lorry from Andhra Pradesh via. Coimbatore and the Walayar inter-state border, is believed to have reached the city late Saturday. The consignment was found hidden beneath the Pettah bridge.

Terming the operation as a “tribute to Thiruvananthapuram city on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (observed on June 26)”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Vaibhav Saxena, said the narcotics substances was brought in bulk quantity to be distributed among retailers in the city.

Based on information received from law enforcement agencies in Coimbatore, the accused who claims to be an auto-rickshaw driver is a notorious criminal which several cases registered against him. “There are reasons to suspect that he was tasked with a greater role than merely transporting the consignment to Thiruvananthapuram,” Dr. Saxena said.

Around the same time, the Poojappura police caught Kattachal native Sreeram, 23, with alleged possession of 11kg of ganja from his house. He purportedly smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru on train early in the day. His associate, Sreekanth, had been arrested by the Thiruvalam police, with around 3kg of ganja a week ago.

The Poonthura police had also confiscated 8.5kg during an operation held a day ago, official sources.

Since the launch of the lock down, the State capital has been witnessing a spurt in drug smuggling cases. Around 350kg of ganja have been seized by the police in various operations within three months. Around 40 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA had also been confiscated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Preventing students from writing exams or not promoting due to pending fee a violation of rights: Kerala child rights panel

Former Kerala police chief Siby Mathews gets anticipatory bail in ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s wrongful prosecution case

Congress, BJP target Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine for her ‘callous’ remark to domestic violence victim

CBI opens enquiry against retired law enforcers responsible for wrongful prosecution of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Noted Kerala photographer and filmmaker Sivan passes away

Coronavirus | Thiruvananthapuram bucks excess deaths trend

NGO Coastal Watch calls for urgent and sustainable measures for coastal conservation in Kerala’s capital district

In Kerala, call for common entrance exam for non-professional programmes evokes mixed response from academic community

A prolific lyricist who penned many a hit

The best songs of Poovachal Khader

Now, a spirited campaign against substance abuse to salvage reputation of Ernakulam district in Kerala

Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader no more

As barricades go, shoppers, tourists hit the road

963 new cases in capital

KSRTC to switch over to green fuel to reduce costs: Minister

Kuttanad paddy polder bunds to be firmed up: Minister

Kerala holds State-wide protests against hike in fuel prices

A German song by these Malayali sisters garners praise from... Germans

Customs issues notice to 53 people in Kerala gold smuggling case

Malayali researcher to study gender connection of Alzheimer’s

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 12:21:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/major-drug-haul-in-thiruvananthapuram/article34998177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY