Major Archiepiscopal Assembly begins

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church Cardinal Mar Cleemis has highlighted the relevance of family values for the betterment of society.

Delivering the inaugural address at the second Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the church here on Tuesday, he said family values and religious belief were increasingly coming under attack. If the family lost belief in God, it would reflect on religion and society, he added.

Earlier, prayers were held for the departed leaders of the Church — Archbishop Mar Ivanios, Archbishop Benedict Mar Gregorios and Major Archbishop Cyril Baselios — at the St. Mary’s cathedral here. Delegates from various countries are taking part in the meet.