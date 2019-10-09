Major Archiepiscopal Assembly begins

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church Cardinal Mar Cleemis has highlighted the relevance of family values for the betterment of society.
Delivering the inaugural address at the second Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the church here on Tuesday, he said family values and religious belief were increasingly coming under attack. If the family lost belief in God, it would reflect on religion and society, he added.
Earlier, prayers were held for the departed leaders of the Church — Archbishop Mar Ivanios, Archbishop Benedict Mar Gregorios and Major Archbishop Cyril Baselios — at the St. Mary’s cathedral here. Delegates from various countries are taking part in the meet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor