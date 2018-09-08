Maids trained ahead of abroad stint

Raji Sujith, a resident of the the city for nearly 15 years, had heard plenty of reports of exploitation of domestic workers abroad and was a bit apprehensive about what lay ahead when she went to work in Kuwait.

However, a day-long training arranged for her and 15 other women, recruited as domestic workers in Kuwait through NoRKA-Roots, helped settle the butterflies in her stomach.

The women received tips on housekeeping, etiquette and grooming, and cleaning agents and equipment they might encounter, besides a session on motivation. Their doubts were cleared by Anu K. Punchappan, the lead trainer, who has a hotel management background.

Like Raji, Vijayakumari Sunildutt of Kallambalam too was nervous, but the training gave her an idea of dos and don’ts. Both women said getting recruited through NoRKA, a government agency, helped build their confidence and remove doubts about their safety.

Financial security was the one reason that made the women leave their families behind and work abroad. Despite years of experience, their salary here had not helped them save enough and provide their children a stable future. “We will earn more for the work we do,” they said. It helped that the travel would be free as would be food and accommodation. Modern technology would help them stay connected with their families, they said.

The women, between the ages of 30 and 45, said they had received clear directions on what to do if they were made to work long hours or faced harassment from their sponsors or any other problems. They could call a round-the-clock call centre from their mobile phones.

This was the first batch of women to get the training. The recruitment has been done through a quasi-government agency of Kuwait named Al Doora. They will be paid 110 Kuwait Dinar a month and would be required to work 12 hours a day for six days a week.

500 women

As many as 500 women will be selected for recruitment as domestic workers in the next one year through NoRKA-Roots.

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan presented certificates to the women. He said going abroad for work through NoRKA-Roots would ensure the women’s safety and security.