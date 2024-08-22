ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila Congress workers march to police HQ demanding action on Hema panel report

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:49 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The findings detailed instances of sexual predation, gender discrimination, and denial of work in the Malayalam film and serial industry. 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Mahila Congress attempt to cross police barricades during a protest march held outside the District Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday seeking action on the Hema committee report on Malayalam film industry. | Photo Credit: Nirmal Harindran

Scores of Mahila Congress workers marched to the State Police Headquarters demanding an investigation into the damning findings of the K. Hema Committee.

The findings detailed instances of sexual predation, gender discrimination, and denial of work in the Malayalam film and serial industry. 

Mahila Congress State president Jeby Mether, MP, led the march. Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan and Ms. Mether launched a campaign demanding justice for women in the entertainment industry.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US