Mahila Congress workers march to police HQ demanding action on Hema panel report

Scores of Mahila Congress workers marched to the State Police Headquarters demanding an investigation into the damning findings of the K. Hema Committee.

The findings detailed instances of sexual predation, gender discrimination, and denial of work in the Malayalam film and serial industry.

Mahila Congress State president Jeby Mether, MP, led the march. Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan and Ms. Mether launched a campaign demanding justice for women in the entertainment industry.