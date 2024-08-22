GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahila Congress workers march to police HQ demanding action on Hema panel report

The findings detailed instances of sexual predation, gender discrimination, and denial of work in the Malayalam film and serial industry. 

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:49 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Mahila Congress attempt to cross police barricades during a protest march held outside the District Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday seeking action on the Hema committee report on Malayalam film industry.

Members of the Mahila Congress attempt to cross police barricades during a protest march held outside the District Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday seeking action on the Hema committee report on Malayalam film industry. | Photo Credit: Nirmal Harindran

Scores of Mahila Congress workers marched to the State Police Headquarters demanding an investigation into the damning findings of the K. Hema Committee.

The findings detailed instances of sexual predation, gender discrimination, and denial of work in the Malayalam film and serial industry. 

Mahila Congress State president Jeby Mether, MP, led the march. Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan and Ms. Mether launched a campaign demanding justice for women in the entertainment industry.  

