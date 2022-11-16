Mahila Congress activists booked for property damage during protest at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office

November 16, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Museum police on Wednesday booked 10 Mahila Congress activists under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for allegedly damaging the iron grills in front of the city Corporation office compound.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

They were also charged under Section 332 of the IPC related to voluntarily causing hurt to any public servant in the discharge of duty, for allegedly causing injuries to two police personnel during the Mahila Congress protest march to the Corporation office demanding Mayor Arya Rajendran’s resignation over her alleged letter to the CPI(M) district secretary for a priority list of candidates for appointments.

The Corporation office witnessed a tense stand-off between the police and the Mahila Congress workers who attempted to enter the premises. Some of the protesters managed to scale the office outer walls and enter the compound despite the police’s efforts to keep them out.