Magistrate not to press charges against lawyers

The fortnight-long bitter stand-off between lawyers and magistrates at the district court here appeared to have drawn to a close on Friday. Magistrate Deepa Mohan, whose complaint that lawyers had rioted in her courtroom to bully her into countermanding a judicial order, has reportedly told the police that she was reluctant to press charges against the members of the Bar.

The incident had disrupted the functioning of the court for at least two days last month. It had also prompted the Kerala Judicial Officer’s Association to seek the protection of the Registrar General of the High Court (HC) to discharge their duties impartially.

Ms. Mohan had told the police that the lawyers had “threatened to pull her out of the courtroom and beat her.”

Public outrage

The “attack” on the court had triggered public outrage and showed the conduct of individual lawyers in an unflattering light. It had also spotlighted the “toxic atmosphere” recently enlisted women judicial officers reportedly faced in courtrooms dominated by experienced lawyers.

Matters came to a head when the High Court intervened in the case. Subsequently, the Kerala Bar Association send a delegation to settle the issue amicably. They spoke with lawyers and judicial officers. Last week, the Bar issued a statement regretting the turn of events. A section of lawyers also withdrew an alleged threat to boycott the magistrate.

The police had booked 12 lawyers, including K.P. Jayachandran and Pachalloor Jayakrishnan, president and secretary of the Bar, on the charge of having detained the magistrate in her chamber and prevented her from discharging her duty.