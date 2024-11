Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) award.

The Green New Building Gold Rating Award was presented to Lulu Mall at the Green Building Congress 2024 held in Bengaluru recently.

The IGBC recognised the project for adhering to green building standards, a statement said.

At the Green Building Congress, Joy Shadanandan, regional director, Lulu Group, and Paul K., general manager - projects, received the award on behalf of the mall.

