Lulu Mall wins green building council gold rating award

Published - November 18, 2024 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lulu Group officials receiving the green building council gold rating award in Bengaluru.

Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) award.

The Green New Building Gold Rating Award was presented to Lulu Mall at the Green Building Congress 2024 held in Bengaluru recently.

The IGBC recognised the project for adhering to green building standards, a statement said.

At the Green Building Congress, Joy Shadanandan, regional director, Lulu Group, and Paul K., general manager - projects, received the award on behalf of the mall.

