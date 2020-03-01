Thiruvananthapuram

LSGIs’ development issues to be discussed at meet

Conclave in the capital from March 2

The District Planning Committee (DPC) will organise a four-day conclave from March 2 to evolve a development framework for local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in the district.

The event, Vikasanotsavam, which will be held at the Putharikandam grounds, is also envisaged to take stock of Annual Plan project implementation in the district since the introduction of the People’s Plan campaign.

Besides identifying inadequacies in the existing development pattern, the programme will witness deliberations among people’s representatives and experts in various domains to chart out a comprehensive development approach for the next five years.

Addressing media persons, District panchayat president and DPC chairman V.K. Madhu said delegates representing all LSGIs – 73 grama panchayats, 11 block panchayats, four municipality, one corporation and district panchayat each – will participate in the programme.

The conclave will feature sessions on agriculture, health, culture, sports, urban development, animal husbandry and dairy farming that will be led by the respective Ministers.

