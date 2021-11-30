LSGD to conduct road connectivity mapping

The move is to ensure their quality and safety, says Minister

A road connectivity mapping will be carried out as part of collecting the details of all road assets under local bodies to ensure their quality and safety, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

He said on Monday that the R-track mobile application and online platform developed by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre would be used for this purpose.

The local bodies would use the services of youth volunteers who had an android mobile phone with GPS capability and two-wheeler for the mapping exercise. The connectivity mapping wwould be done in the panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. He said that local bodies should include all safety features including railings or side walls while preparing estimates for roads passing adjacent to canals, lakes and other water bodies.