Look into demand for return of treatment expense: SHRC

COVID patient charged ₹1.43 lakh by private hospital

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed that the demand for return of ₹1.43 lakh charged by a private hospital from a COVID-19 patient who was referred to it by the COVID-19 cell at the Collectorate be looked into and steps taken on the matter without delay.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic issued the direction to the State health authority, disaster management authority, and the District Medical Officer.

The Thiruvananthapuram disaster management authority chief executive officer informed the commission that it had been stipulated that empanelled hospitals should not charge treatment expenses from patients referred to by the District Collectorate. However, Sushrutha hospital at Pothencode had said that ₹1.43 lakh charged for six days of treatment could not be returned.

The hospital had treated Bhuvanendran, father of complainant B.H. Anand of Mannarakonam, Vattiyurkavu, for six days from May 12 this year.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that they had applied for empanelling on May 14, and it had come through on May 21. Their stance was that treatment could not be provided for free to a patient admitted on government directions before the empanelment, the District Medical Officer informed the commission. The report also said that the State health authority was looking into the hospital’s explanation.

The commission though pointed out that the patient was admitted to the private hospital on the directions of the District Collectorate.