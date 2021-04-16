Lockdown steps being strengthened in Thiruvananthapuram

Only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones

Along with declaring several wards in the district containment zones, District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Navjot Khosa has annulled the existing lockdown relaxations and enforced strict measures in the notified wards as part of COVID-19 management.

City corporations’ Chettivilakam, Kinavoor, Kudappanakkunnu, Kalady, Kadakampally-Valiya Udeswaram Temple to Chathanpara main road and VURVA main road to Mukakad Lane, Kuriyathy, Karikakom-Vayanasala Junction to Tharavilakam, Karikakom High School to Punnakka Thoppu and Karikakom High School to Mathil Mukku, Sasthamangalam, Pattom, and Kowdiar have been declared containment zones as per Sections 26, 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

Panangode in Vilavoorkal grama panchayat, Kuduvazhanoor in Pulimath grama panchayat and Puipara, Manacode, Pangode, Pulikara, Leninkunnu, Kochalamoodu, Uliyankodu and Pazhavila in Pangode grama panchayat have also been declared containment zones.

The District Collector said the wards adjoining the containment zones would be treated as areas which needed special attention in a public health perspective.

Only essential activities would be allowed — shops selling essential groceries, medicines and food items like milk, vegetables, meat, fish; essential services, including police, health, revenue, LSG, electricity and water supply; and other essential Central and State government establishments — in containment zones. Also, strict perimeter control would be enforced.

Curbs on movement

The District Collector said movement of persons in or out of the containment zones would not be permitted, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

The Incident Commander and tahsildar of the taluks concerned have been asked to ensure strict containment activities.

The Station House Officer concerned has been asked to ensure proper barricading of the containment zones to regulate the movement of persons. The officer will have to ensure perimeter-control and crowd-control activities.

The District Police Chiefs (City and Rural) have been asked to ensure that all guidelines issued by the Union and State governments regarding the containment zones are complied with in letter and spirit.

The Medical Officers/Superintendents of public health centre (PHC) Chettivilakam, Urban PHCs at Attukal, Chalai, Nanthencode and Muttada, family health centres (FHC) at Vilavoorkal and Kadakampally and AVCH, Poojapura, have been asked to coordinate with the police, revenue and local self government institutions for planning containment activities and quarantining contacts for 14 days.

Surveillance

Besides, they have to conduct house to house surveillance, list vulnerable, symptomatic persons and those with high social contacts and screen them in association with the help of Block PHC.