Lockdown lifted in Thiruvananthapuram city

Curbs on shops, restaurants, gyms, markets eased

Lockdown restrictions have been lifted across Thiruvananthapuram city except the containment zones. The withdrawal of curbs, which came into effect from Friday midnight, brought an end to the lockdown that has remained in effect in the State capital since July 6.

In an order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa in her capacity as the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, she stated that the lockdown is being relaxed to resume social and economic activity. Besides, the intensive containment activities have contained a further surge in disease spread to a large extent and the incidence rate of disease has shown considerable reduction, the order added.

Home delivery of food

All shops have been permitted to function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. While all restaurants and cafes can open until 9 p.m. for supplying parcels through takeaway counters, home delivery has been permitted up to 9 p.m. All hotels can function, except for their conference halls and banquet halls.

Shopping malls, hypermarkets, salons, beauty parlours, and barber shops too have been permitted to open. These outlets have been strictly instructed to adhere to the standard operating protocol issued by the District Collector. Bars and beer parlours can also open with only takeaway services.

Weddings, funerals

Gymnasiums can be opened in accordance with the guidelines and all games and sporting activities can be resumed.

All markets, including fish markets, are permitted to function with strict entry-exit protocols. The maximum number of persons allowed at a time inside the market, parking and entry-exit points will be regulated by the police. The maximum number of people permitted in the city, except in containment zones, for marriages and funerals are 50 and 20 respectively. In containment zones, only 20 people shall be allowed for such occasions.

Those still suspended

The activities that will remain suspended are functioning of educational institutions including tuition centres, auditoriums, assembly halls, cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, and swimming pools. Social, religious, political, entertainment, academic and other congregations also remain prohibited.

All government, public and private establishments, banks and other financial establishments can function with 50% staff. More employees can be called for work in essential service departments if the need arose.