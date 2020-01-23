Local bodies to get funds for septage treatment

Local self-government institutions that identify land for starting units to process septage waste will be given ₹5 crore as construction cost, Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was inaugurating the valedictory of Suchitwa Sangamam, an exhibition of alternatives to plastics that was organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with the Suchitwa Mission, here on Wednesday.

Dr. Isaac said septage waste processing was the biggest challenge faced by the State. But for the Muttathara plant here and the newly launched one at Brahmapuram, no other place in the State had sewerage plants. Only if the large quantities of septage generated everyday was processed properly could water pollution be checked to a large extent.

Local bodies should strongly intervene in this regard, he said, urging everyone to think of the waste generated by them as their responsibility and give importance to its processing.

Grading system

To the question of the future after the Suchitwa Sangamam, he recommended a grading system for panchayats. Grading should be done as per a questionnaire on the basis of activities such as arranging for alternatives to plastics, ensuring source-level waste management, and clean-up of waterbodies.

Dr. Isaac presented a memento to film-maker Vidhu Vincent for her documentary ‘Oru nadiyude punarjaniyude katha.’

Minister for Local Self-government A.C. Moideen who presided over the function said the recommendations that arose at the Suchitwa Sangaman would be codified to chalk out the future course of action for a plastic-free State.

One of the recommendations that arose was to set up a rapid action force for activities related to recycling of waste. Including extended producer responsibility (EPR) in waste processing was one of the demands raised.

Determining the quality of compostible bags used as an alternative to plastic was mooted, as also basic wages for Haritha Karma Sena workers. Recommendation for bringing about a change in attitude and waste management practices and creating awareness among students were also made.