Local bodies join COVID fight

The usually crowded food court of a mall in Thiruvananthapuram remains almost empty on Friday night due to COVID-19 scare.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 March 2020 00:51 IST

To enforce ban on functions with mass gatherings in district

The district administration has issued instructions to local self-government institutions as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Local bodies have been instructed to assist the government in identifying persons who have come in contact with those diagnosed with symptoms of the disease. People’s representatives have been requested to ensure the well-being of those who have been placed under home quarantine. They must ensure the availability of food and other necessities. They have been directed to enforce the ban on public functions and programmes that are likely to witness mass gatherings. Public participation must be restricted for weddings and funerals. Meetings must be convened by local MLAs in those areas where the disease has been confirmed to take stock of the situation. A team of volunteers including ASHA workers must be constituted for the purpose.

Addressing a meeting convened to review the arrangements at the district level, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja elaborated on the measures that were under way to contain the outbreak.

Advertising

Advertising

Supply of masks

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran called for the support of ward members and other public representatives in keeping track of those who have returned after travelling abroad. An adequate supply of masks and hand sanitisers must be ensured for those under quarantine. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that wards have been readied up for monitoring the health of those admitted in the Fort taluk hospital, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Peroorkada government hospitals, ESI hospital, General hospital and the Government Medical College hospital.

Around 100 ambulances have been identified to be deployed for the purpose. Samples were being sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology for tests.

He also informed the meeting that several passengers have been submitting incomplete self-declaration forms in the airport upon arrival. Many people have even being providing incorrect addresses, posing problems for the district administration.

District panchayat president V.K. Madhu, MLAs, municipal chairpersons, grama panchayat president and senior officials participated in the meeting.