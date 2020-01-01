LKS an initiative for welfare, development, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second session of the Loka Kerala Sabha that begins here on Wednesday has become a platform that functions for the well-being of Non-resident Keralites and also for the development of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In an article released here on Tuesday, Mr.Vijayan said that the functioning of LKS during the past two years was quite significant as it helped the transfer of resources and ideas, making NRKs the partners of development in the State.

The Left Democratic Front considers LKS as an organisation for delivering what it had claimed during its inception. The LKS secretariat as well as seven standing committees too have been constituted. The government has also implemented its proposals in a time-bound manner. This was proof of the government’s commitment to NRKs and also LKS, he said.

Formation of the Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited has helped to channelise the NRK returns in their as well as the benefit of the State. The sabha is being developed as a platform for addressing all issues faced by NRKs and this has come as a great relief to those residing overseas.

Steep hike airfares is one the major issues being faced by those living in the Gulf countries. Those having NRK identity cards are getting 7% fare concession on Oman Airlines. The sabha could wrest an assurance from the Union Aivation Ministry to have more flights in the Gulf sector. Following the talks with the Sharjha ruler, the government could secure the release of 149 Keralite prisoners too.

The government has also initiated a number of schemes for effectively using the NRK returns for the development of the State, he said and lauded the role played by the NRKs in the rescue and relief operations during the flood.EOM/NJN