Live webcast from 37 polling booths

The Election Commission is making arrangements for live webcast from 37 sensitive polling booths in Vattiyurkavu, the Assembly segment in the district heading for bypolls on October 21.

Of the 168 polling booths in Vattiyurkavu, 48 have been labelled as sensitive. In 11 booths, the commission has decided to appoint micro-observers, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, who reviewed the byelection arrangements, said on Friday.

Preparations for the Vattiyurkavu bypolls are in the final stages, he said. Open campaigning will come to a close at 6 p.m. on Saturday. This ban will in effect be till the end of polling on October 21. There is also a ban on canvassing votes within 100 metres of the polling stations during this period, the Collector said.

Officers trained

Preparations for the election is in the final stages, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said. Officers who will man the 168 booths have been trained. The electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines, now kept in strong rooms, will be distributed to polling officers on Sunday at St. Mary’s School, Pattom.

Precautionary measures are also being taken in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert that the district can expect isolated heavy rainfall on bypoll day. The IMD has in fact issued a yellow alert for the district on Monday. Green protocol will be observed for the election, the District Collector said.

Three-cornered fight

The seat falling vacant with the election of K. Muraleedharan as MP, Vattiyurkavu, is witnessing a three-cornered fight this time. The constituency has 1,97,570 voters with 94,326 men, 1,03,241 women and three transgenders. The constituency had 1,95,601 voters for the LS elections. Voter numbers have risen by 1,969.